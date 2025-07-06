Russia launches one of its largest attacks against Ukraine

Russia has carried out one of its largest attacks against Ukraine amid concerns over Ukraine's air-defense capabilities after the United States halted some weapons shipments.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the overnight attack through Friday mainly targeted Kyiv and involved more than 530 drones and 11 missiles.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack killed two people and damaged houses and social infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media that the attack was one of the most massive airstrikes. He also wrote, "All of this is clear evidence that without truly massive pressure, Russia will not change its stupid and destructive behavior."

His post is an apparent call for the US and others to step up pressure on Moscow.

But the administration of US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that it had suspended some weapons shipments to Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the halted shipments included Patriot air-defense interceptors.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces said on Saturday that special forces had struck an airfield in the Voronezh region in western Russia.

The general staff also said the airfield is a base for bombers and fighter jets, adding that the attack was intended to reduce Russia's ability to carry out airstrikes.