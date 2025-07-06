Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the remaining provinces.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi and Bagmati provinces. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of the country.

It will be generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province, while the rest of the region will remain partly to generally cloudy tonight.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at some places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Gandaki, Karnali, Sudurpaschim Province and at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, Currently, the influence of monsoon winds is felt across the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the average area.