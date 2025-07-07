Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday

The Dalai Lama, the exiled spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, turned 90 on Sunday. About 7,000 people including monks and his followers gathered at a temple in the northern Indian town of Dharamshala to celebrate the occasion.

The 14th Dalai Lama has lived in exile in India for nearly 70 years after China's suppression of an uprising in Tibet.

The spiritual leader said in his birthday message that people can contribute to making the world a better place "by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone."

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate had said earlier this month that his successor will be chosen based on Tibetan tradition, without any interference from others.

The Dalai Lama reaffirmed that the system will continue in which his reincarnated successor is identified by senior monks and others after his death.

The move would go against Beijing's insistence that his successor must be approved by the Chinese government.