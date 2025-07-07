Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday

Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday

July 7, 2025, 9:29 a.m.

The Dalai Lama, the exiled spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, turned 90 on Sunday. About 7,000 people including monks and his followers gathered at a temple in the northern Indian town of Dharamshala to celebrate the occasion.

The 14th Dalai Lama has lived in exile in India for nearly 70 years after China's suppression of an uprising in Tibet.

The spiritual leader said in his birthday message that people can contribute to making the world a better place "by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone."

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate had said earlier this month that his successor will be chosen based on Tibetan tradition, without any interference from others.

The Dalai Lama reaffirmed that the system will continue in which his reincarnated successor is identified by senior monks and others after his death.

The move would go against Beijing's insistence that his successor must be approved by the Chinese government.

Agencies

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis calls on PM Oli
Jul 07, 2025
Trump calls Elon Musk's new party plan 'ridiculous'
Jul 07, 2025
Russia launches one of its largest attacks against Ukraine
Jul 06, 2025
India notifies WTO of proposed retaliatory duties against US tariffs on autos
Jul 06, 2025
PM Oli Returns Home Attending UN FFD4 Summit
Jul 05, 2025

More on International

Trump calls Elon Musk's new party plan 'ridiculous' By Agencies 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
Russia launches one of its largest attacks against Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
India notifies WTO of proposed retaliatory duties against US tariffs on autos By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Trump signs into law domestic policy bill By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Putin-Trump call after US halts some arms shipments to Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
USAID programs officially suspended By Agencies 4 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis calls on PM Oli By Agencies Jul 07, 2025
Just being born in Nepal does not make one a Nepali: former King Gyanendra Shah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2025
Energy and Climate Agenda in ADB and World Bank’s Partnership Strategies for Nepal By Mukesh Ghimire; PhD Jul 07, 2025
PM Oli Inaugurated A Bailey Bridge Hilsa-Simikot Road By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2025
Doctors Call OPD Strikes All Over Nepal Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2025
Weather Forecast: Part;y To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75