Doctors Call OPD Strikes All Over Nepal Today

Doctors call OPD strikes today all over Nepal protesting recent decisions of Consumer Court. The protest is a part of a phase-wise protest announced by the Nepal Medical Association expressing dissatisfaction over the matter.
Similarly, doctors staged a sit-in at Bharatpur Hospital here today in protest against issues related to the Consumer Court.
Doctors working in various hospitals in Chitwan gathered at Bharatpur Hospital and staged a sit-in for an hour. Private hospital operators, nurses and other stakeholders in the health sector joined in solidarity with the doctors.
Nepal Medical Association Chitwan President Dr Umesh Nepal and others spoke at the sit-in while saying that the protest will continue until their demands were met. They stressed that medical services should not be dragged to the consumer court.
