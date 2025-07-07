Doctors Call OPD Strikes All Over Nepal Today

July 7, 2025, 9:38 a.m.

Doctors call OPD strikes today all over Nepal protesting recent decisions of Consumer Court. The protest is a part of a phase-wise protest announced by the Nepal Medical Association expressing dissatisfaction over the matter.

Similarly, doctors staged a sit-in at Bharatpur Hospital here today in protest against issues related to the Consumer Court.

Doctors working in various hospitals in Chitwan gathered at Bharatpur Hospital and staged a sit-in for an hour. Private hospital operators, nurses and other stakeholders in the health sector joined in solidarity with the doctors.

The sit-in on Sunday is a part of a phase-wise protest announced by the Nepal Medical Association expressing dissatisfaction over the matter.

Nepal Medical Association Chitwan President Dr Umesh Nepal and others spoke at the sit-in while saying that the protest will continue until their demands were met. They stressed that medical services should not be dragged to the consumer court.

