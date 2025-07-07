Just being born in Nepal does not make one a Nepali: former King Gyanendra Shah

Former King Gyanendra Shah has said that just being born in Nepal does not make one a Nepali.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion of his 79th birthday at Nirmal Niwas, he said that to be Nepali, Nepal must be within oneself.

"This is a time to pray for Nepal and Nepalis. We are not Nepalis just by being born in Nepal. Nepal must be within us. Only then will we become Nepalis," he said.

Shah also urged everyone to be vigilant, saying that it is now the rainy season.

Public throngs at Nirmal Niwas on the occasion of former King Gyanendra Shah's 79th birth anniversary

A significant crowd of well-wishers has been seen since morning as the Nirmal Niwas was opened to the public today on the occasion of former King Gyanendra Shah's 79th birth anniversary.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Nirmal Niwas to offer their best wishes even before the program began.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary, Nirmal Niwas was opened to the public, well-wishers, and organizations from 11 am to 2 pm.

Senior RPP leader and MP Pashupati Shamsher Rana, Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani has also reached Nirmal Niwas.

Other RPP leaders and supporters of the monarchy have also participated in the program. RPP Nepal leader Kamal Thapa