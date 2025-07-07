PM Oli Inaugurated A Bailey Bridge Hilsa-Simikot Road

July 7, 2025, 9:50 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated a Bailey Bridge in Kanali highway amid a ceremony.

The bridge was built in an effort to connect Humla district of Karnali Province to the national road network, a Bailey bridge installed by the Nepali Army over the Chuwa River in Ward No. 5 of Kharpunath Rural Municipality along the Hilsa-Simikot road section.

The construction work at the bridge site officially was commenced In March with the deployment of a Nepali Army unit in a cloordination with the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Karnali Provincial Government, local representatives, and the community resulted in the successful installation of the Bailey bridge.

The bridge is 51.8 meters (170 feet) long, 4.2 meters (13.78 feet) wide, and has a maximum load-bearing capacity of 21 tons. With this bridge now operational, vehicular movement along the Hilsa-Simikot road section will be possible throughout the year.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Province Chief of Karnali, the Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, the Defense Minister, the Chief of Army Staff, secretaries from the Government of Nepal, the commander of the Northwestern Division, local representatives, heads and officials of district government bodies, local residents, and media personnel.

