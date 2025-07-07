Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis calls on PM Oli

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis calls on PM Oli

July 7, 2025, 6:01 p.m.

Visiting Foreign Minister of Switzerland, Ignazio Daniele Giovanni Cassis, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on further strengthening the friendly relations between Nepal and Switzerland and enhancing cooperation in the development sector.

Minister Cassis reiterated Switzerland’s continued support for Nepal’s development, including the enablement of federalism, successful conclusion of transitional justice, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and disaster management efforts.

The Prime Minister said despite Nepal’s history of prolonged conflict and political instability, the current coalition government comprising two major political parties aims to promote development, good governance, and democracy through collaboration. He also acknowledged Switzerland’s long-standing support for Nepal’s development efforts.

Also present at the meeting were Dr Danielle Meuwly, Swiss Ambassador to Nepal, and officials from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (RSS)

Agencies

