Weather Forecast: Part;y To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Part;y To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Koshi Provinces

July 7, 2025, 9:18 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of the country and at one or two places in the rest of the country.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudar Paschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country and at a few places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnal Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, Currently, the influence of monsoon winds is felt across the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the average area.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Just being born in Nepal does not make one a Nepali: former King Gyanendra Shah
Jul 07, 2025
PM Oli Inaugurated A Bailey Bridge Hilsa-Simikot Road
Jul 07, 2025
Doctors Call OPD Strikes All Over Nepal Today
Jul 07, 2025
Nepal-UK Tech Forum Held
Jul 06, 2025
Hari Sayani or Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Day Of Tulsi Plantation
Jul 06, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally To Complete Cloudy With Rain And Thunderstrom In Some Places Of Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Kathmandu Valley and Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Weather Forecast: Possibility of Heavy Rai At Few Places In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Gandaki And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis calls on PM Oli By Agencies Jul 07, 2025
Just being born in Nepal does not make one a Nepali: former King Gyanendra Shah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2025
Energy and Climate Agenda in ADB and World Bank’s Partnership Strategies for Nepal By Mukesh Ghimire; PhD Jul 07, 2025
PM Oli Inaugurated A Bailey Bridge Hilsa-Simikot Road By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2025
Doctors Call OPD Strikes All Over Nepal Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2025
Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday By Agencies Jul 07, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75