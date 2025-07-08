Lhendey River Flood: Dhunche–Timure Road Completely Blocked, Headwork Of Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Washed Out

Lhendey River Flood: Dhunche–Timure Road Completely Blocked, Headwork Of Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Washed Out

July 8, 2025, 11:16 a.m.

IMG-20250708-WA0008.jpg

rasuwa-.jpg

Continuous rainfall on the Chinese side in the Kerung region caused a massive flood on Tuesday morning in the Rasuwa district, particularly in the Rasuwagadhi area of Gosaikunda Rural Municipality–2. The flood has completely swept away the important "Friendship Bridge" located at the Nepal–China border, halting all cross-border movement between the two countries.

The flood has caused significant damage to the EV charging station in Rasuwagadhi. According to preliminary reports, about 7 to 8 electric vehicles were swept away. Similarly, the Rasuwa Customs Office yard and the dam of the Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project have also suffered extensive damage.

Additionally, police inspector Lal Bahadur Shrestha, constable Munna Thakur, and Lokendra Bohora, who were involved in the rescue operations, have gone missing.

According to the latest reports, a total of 18 people are missing — including three security personnel, nine Nepali citizens, and six Chinese nationals.

To search for and rescue the missing individuals, a total of 94 security personnel have been deployed. This includes a 20-member team led by Police Inspector Krishna Bahadur Dhital from the District Police Office, a 28-member team commanded by Deputy Inspector Dhan Bahadur Tamang from the Area Police Office in Timure, and additional teams from other police posts and temporary stations.

Meanwhile, nine individuals — including one Nepal Police officer, one Armed Police Force member, and seven locals — have been rescued safely. The Dhunche–Timure section of the Pasang Lhamu Highway under Gosaikunda–5 has been completely obstructed.

The rescue operation is being accelerated in coordination with the District Administration Office, security agencies, and local authorities. Search and rescue efforts are currently ongoing without interruption at the disaster site.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

