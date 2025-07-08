Rasuwa flood update: 9 rescued, at least 15 missing

At least 15 people have gone missing due to severe flooding in a river on the Nepal-China border last night. Some of the missing are Nepali and some Chinese.

Kaisang Nurpu Tamang, the chairperson of Gosaikunda Rural Municipality, told New Spotlight that the area is cut off from rest of Rasuwa District and they are working to collect the information on damage. He said that that there is a report of a glacier outburst in the sources of river in upper Tibet.

Similarly, according to the Nepal Army, 11 people have been rescued from the area, including 9 people and 2 who were trapped in the Trishuli. He said that 11 rescue workers were also trapped during the rescue.

The flood has swept away vehicles parked in the customs office premises (yard) in Timure. The Nepal Army has been requested to rescue them via helicopter and data is being collected on the extent of damage caused by the flood, he said.

Similarly, the project has stated that employees of Rasuwagadhi Hydro are also awaiting rescue due to the flood. According to Assistant Chief District Officer Dhruba Prasad Adhikari, a search operation is underway for them.

At around 3:15 am on Monday morning, the flood in the Bhotekoshi River due to heavy rains in China has damaged the Miteri Bridge in Gosaikunda Rural Municipality of Rasuwa district.

Miteri Bridge, the main gateway connecting Nepal and China, has been reported to have suffered damage to its physical infrastructure. Floods also entered the customs yard in Timure, in the same ward, washing away some cargo containers, a national disaster.