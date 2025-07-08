Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Koshi Provinces

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of all provinces and at a few places in the remaining areas. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces including Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places in the remaining regions. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, Currently, the influence of monsoon winds is felt across the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the average area.