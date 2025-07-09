9 Killed and 18 Missing In Rasuwagadhi Flood, PM Oli Inspected Flood Affected Areas

At least nine people died and 19 others are missing as a massive flash flood hit Rasuwagadhi in Rasuwa district early Tuesday morning.

Severe damages were caused to Nepal-China border dry port and hydropower plants in this disaster.

According to Nepal Police Headquarters, bodies of nine people who fell victim to the flash floods have been recovered.

Central Spokesperson of Nepal Police, Deputy Inspector General Binod Ghimire said two policemen, six Chinese citizens and 11 civilians are still missing. Similarly, 57 people have been rescued.

Sixty-four vehicles including 23 cargo containers, six freight trucks and thirty-five brand-new electric vehicles were swept away in the flash flood, said Dhruba Prasad Adhikari, Assistant Chief District Officer of Rasuwa.

Detailed reports have started emerging regarding the extensive damage caused by the devastating floods at the Rasuwagadhi Customs’ dry port following a massive flood that originated across the border in China.

According to APF data centre, two police personnel namely Munna Thakur and Lokendra Bohora have gone missing in the flood.

The flood also severely damaged infrastructure critical to national power production. The dam site of the 111-megawatt Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project was washed away, halting electricity generation entirely.

Similarly, mud and debris entered the generator room of the 20-megawatt Chilime Hydropower Plant, forcing a complete shutdown. Efforts for repair and restoration are currently underway, according to the District Administration Office.

Additionally, the dam site of the 60-megawatt Upper Trishuli ‘A’ Hydropower Project has also sustained damage, as confirmed by the Nepal Electricity Authority. A comprehensive damage assessment is still pending. According to Engineer Babu Raja Maharjan, CEO of Chilime Hydropower Project, the flood in the Bhotekoshi River early Tuesday morning has caused extensive damage to the Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project.

"Along with Rasuwagadhi Hydropower, the 60-megawatt Trishuli-3A, the 21-megawatt Trishuli, and the 15-megawatt Benighat hydropower project have also suffered damage," said Maharjan. "Due to the damage caused by the flood, 200-megawatt generation has been completely disrupted from Tuesday," he said.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Army deployed two helicopters to evacuate and rescue 55 people from flood-prone areas along the riverbanks to safer locations, Assistant CDO Adhikari said. A couple who climbed a tree after they were trapped in the flooded Trishuli River in Nuwakot were also rescued.

Furthermore, the flood has severely damaged and washed away the 'Miteri Bridge' over the Lhendey River, effectively cutting off direct road connectivity with Kerung, China. The bridge, which spans 10 meters in width and 100 metres in length, has suffered substantial structural damage.

According to technical teams, the destruction is believed to have originated from a landslide in the Chinese territory of Chhusumadho, located roughly 80 kilometres above Rasuwagadhi.

PM inspects flood-hit area

Meanwhile, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has returned after an on-site inspection of the damage caused by the flood in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa.

During his visit on Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Oli discussed the damage, rescue, and relief efforts with the local administration, people's representatives, and residents.

He expressed concern over the status of those missing from the affected areas, the damage to the dry port at the Rasuwagadhi customs point on the Nepal–China border, and the loss incurred with the cargo containers being swept away, according to the secretariat of the PM.

The team led by Prime Minister Oli included Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel,

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Deepak Khadka, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song, Chief of the Armed Police Force Raju Aryal, and heads of all four security agencies.

