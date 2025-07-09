Three-point Agreement Between Government And Protesting Doctors

Three-point Agreement Between Government And Protesting Doctors

July 9, 2025, 8:55 a.m.

A three-point agreement has been reached between the protesting doctors and the government regarding the consumer court's decision.

The association has decided to withdraw the protest program after reaching a three-point agreement between the protesting doctors and the government.

In agreement with the government, concerned organizations including the Nepal Medical Association have decided to suspend all types of protests from today and resume regular services.

The agreement was reached during discussions held at the Ministry of Health and Population, including Health Minister Pradeep Poudel, Law Minister Ajay Chaurasia, and Industry Minister Damodar Bhandari, along with officials from the association.

It has been decided to form a task force to submit a report with suggestions within 7 days on issues including necessary amendments to the existing legal and policy arrangements to appropriately address the demands of the agitating Nepal Medical Association and various organizations and stakeholders.

The report received from the task force will be presented to this negotiating team, which will include all three ministers and stakeholders including the Nepal Medical Association, and will be implemented accordingly, in accordance with the existing legal and policy provisions including the "Consumer Protection Act, 2075 BS".

It has been decided that the concerned ministry will seek in-principle consent from the Council of Ministers of the Government of Nepal within 7 days for the necessary amendments and that the process for amending the law through the fast track will be taken forward as soon as possible.

hamti.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

9 Killed and 18 Missing In Rasuwagadhi Flood, PM Oli Inspected Flood Affected Areas
Jul 09, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces
Jul 09, 2025
Lhendey River Flood: Dhunche–Timure Road Completely Blocked, Headwork Of Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Washed Out
Jul 08, 2025
Rasuwa flood update: 18 People Missing Due to Flood in Bhotekoshi
Jul 08, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Koshi Provinces
Jul 08, 2025

More on Health

Doctors Call OPD Strikes All Over Nepal Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
"Incomplete Justice in Blaming Treatment Failures" By Dr. Bal Krishna Sah 4 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Is Expected To See 60,000 People Infected with Dengue This Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
COVID-19 Cases Reported In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Health Minister Paudel Addresses 58th session of UN Health Commission By Agencies 3 months ago
Manisha Koirala Appointed Goodwill Ambassador for HPV Vaccination Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Beyond the Mirage of Glacier Preservation: 2025 and the GLOF Crisis By Arup Rajouria Jul 09, 2025
9 Killed and 18 Missing In Rasuwagadhi Flood, PM Oli Inspected Flood Affected Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2025
US to resume military aid for Ukraine By Agencies Jul 09, 2025
Trump vows to stick to new tariff deadline By Agencies Jul 09, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2025
Lhendey River Flood: Dhunche–Timure Road Completely Blocked, Headwork Of Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Washed Out By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75