Three-point Agreement Between Government And Protesting Doctors

In agreement with the government, concerned organizations including the Nepal Medical Association have decided to suspend all types of protests from today and resume regular services.

The agreement was reached during discussions held at the Ministry of Health and Population, including Health Minister Pradeep Poudel, Law Minister Ajay Chaurasia, and Industry Minister Damodar Bhandari, along with officials from the association.

It has been decided to form a task force to submit a report with suggestions within 7 days on issues including necessary amendments to the existing legal and policy arrangements to appropriately address the demands of the agitating Nepal Medical Association and various organizations and stakeholders.

The report received from the task force will be presented to this negotiating team, which will include all three ministers and stakeholders including the Nepal Medical Association, and will be implemented accordingly, in accordance with the existing legal and policy provisions including the "Consumer Protection Act, 2075 BS".

It has been decided that the concerned ministry will seek in-principle consent from the Council of Ministers of the Government of Nepal within 7 days for the necessary amendments and that the process for amending the law through the fast track will be taken forward as soon as possible.