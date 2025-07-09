US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his new August 1 deadline for what he calls "reciprocal" tariffs is firm, and he will not grant any extensions.

Trump made the announcement on social media where he added that "all money will be due and payable" starting from the new date. He also warned that he will send more letters to other countries in the coming days.

In a letter to Japan posted on Monday, Trump said his administration will charge Japan a 25 percent tariff rate if Tokyo does not reach a trade deal with the US.

Trump said the figure is "far less" than what is needed to eliminate the "Trade Deficit disparity" with Tokyo.

He also warned that if Japan hikes tariffs, the US will match that amount, and tack it onto the new rate.

Trump has been accusing Tokyo of carrying out "unfair" trade practices, especially in the farm and auto sectors.Xizang steadily progresses on the path of peace, progress, and prosperity