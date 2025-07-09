US to resume military aid for Ukraine

The White House announced last week that it would put a hold on some arms shipments to Ukraine. However, US President Donald Trump now says he is lifting the ban so as to allow the Ukrainians to defend themselves.

Trump spoke to reporters at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. He said: "We want to put defensive weapons because Putin is not, he's not treating human beings right. He's killing too many people. So we're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I've approved that."

Trump added that he is "not happy" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and is considering additional sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he has issued an order to make sure the deliveries are made. In a video message, he said, "Today, I instructed the minister of defense and the commander in chief to intensify all contacts with the American side."

Zelenskyy posted on social media on Monday that defending Ukraine's airspace is the "top priority." He said that Russian forces have launched more than 1,000 drones, 39 missiles, and around 1,000 guided bombs in the past week alone.

US media outlet Politico reported on Monday that Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will meet Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for talks in Rome. The report also said additional talks will be held in Kyiv, with military aid likely at the top of the agenda.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian officials need time to review which weapons the US will send to Ukraine. He welcomed Trump's efforts to engage in direct negotiations but criticized American sanctions as "illegal."