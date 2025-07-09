Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces including Bagmati Province, Ganadki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places in the remaining regions. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country today.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, Currently, the influence of monsoon winds is felt across the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the average area.