Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces

July 9, 2025, 8:09 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces including Bagmati Province, Ganadki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places in the remaining regions. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country today.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, Currently, the influence of monsoon winds is felt across the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the average area.

