Birendra Raj Pandey Elected President of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI)

Birendra Raj Pandey has been elected as the President of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI). The 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Confederation elected Pandey as the President. Previously serving as Senior Vice President, Pandey was automatically appointed as President in accordance with the Confederation’s statute.

Pandey, who has been involved with CNI’s National Council and various committees for over a decade, has served as Vice President since 2018 (2075 B.S.). Born in Kathmandu, Pandey has been continuously engaged in the construction industry for over three decades. He has expertise in civil engineering, housing and urban development, roads and bridges, water resource management, and structural strengthening. He is also the Executive Director of Nepal Adarsha Nirman Company and is active in green material manufacturing, agriculture, and education sectors.

Outgoing President Rajesh Kumar Agrawal administered the oath of office to the newly elected President Birendra Raj Pandey and handed over responsibilities.

At the annual general meeting held in Kathmandu on Wednesday, the following were elected as members of the CNI National Council:

Gopal Kumar Agrawal, Milan Babu Mall, Parasi Agrawal, Rahul Kumar Agrawal, Varun Kumar Todi, Deepak Kumar Agrawal, Rohit Gupta, Hitesh Golchha, Amit More, Ashrayata Karki, Nirvan Kumar Chaudhary, Akash Golchha, Vikas Dugad, Bikram Singhania, Amit Kumar Begani, Gaurav Sharda, Dilip Agrawal, Yash Agrawal, Sandeep Sharda, and Rajiv Gupta.

Also elected were: Sanjiv Neupane, Hem Raj Dhakal, Anurag Goyal, Dhruba Rijal, Sanjay Golchha, Barsha Shrestha, Raj Bahadur Shah, Bidushi Rana, Laxmi Prasad Subedi, Ashish Jajodia, Pampha Dhamala, Manish Kumar Khemka, Ashish Garg, and Seva Pathak.

Likewise, Gokul Bhandari, Basanta Bahadur Chand, and Chandra Tandon were elected as well.

From the provinces, the following were elected as National Council Members: Bhim Ghimire (Koshi Province), Pramod Sah (Madhesh Province), Lekhraj Pokharel (Bagmati Province), Binod Neupane (Gandaki Province), Ejaz Alam (Lumbini Province), Chhatra Shahi (Karnali Province), and Raman Chandra Shrestha (Sudurpaschim Province).

Additionally, Badrinath Sharma (Makawanpur Industries Association), Madan Ghimire (Acting President of Chitwan Industries Association), KB Rana (President of Nawalpur Industries Association), Dilip Sapkota (President of Rupandehi Industries Association), and Rudra Shrestha (from Pokhara Industrial Area Industries Association) became ex-officio members of the National Council.

From among the elected National Council Members, seven Vice Presidents were unanimously chosen.

Nirvan Chaudhary was elected as the Senior Vice President. The other Vice Presidents elected unanimously were: Raj Bahadur Shah, Hem Raj Dhakal, Rohit Gupta, Amit More, Bhim Ghimire, and Gokul Bhandari.

Likewise, Sandeep Sharda, Bidushi Rana, and Prachi Agrawal were nominated as permanent invited members of the Confederation.

Newly elected President Birendra Raj Pandey administered the oath to the Vice Presidents and National Council Members.

Before assuming the presidency, Pandey stated that he would actively work to institutionalize the achievements made by the Confederation over the years and take it to new heights.

He also extended congratulations to outgoing President Rajesh Kumar Agrawal for his successful tenure. At the inauguration ceremony held on Tuesday, former CNI President and prominent industrialist Shatesh Kumar More was honored with the CNI President’s Award.

Organizations contributing to exports were also honored by the Confederation. Under SAFTA, RMC Foods Pvt. Ltd., Ganapati Vanaspati Ltd., and Narayani Oil Refinery Pvt. Ltd. were recognized for their contribution to exports.

For exports to third countries, Nepal Express Parcel and Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Ascent Exports Pvt. Ltd., and Smooth Cargo Movers Pvt. Ltd. were honored.

In the Indo-Nepal category, Aarti Strips Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Spinning Mills Ltd., and Shivam Plastic Industries Ltd. were awarded.

The award for the Most Active National Council Member went to Gopal Agrawal. Among various CNI committees, councils, and forums, the Information Technology Council received the Most Active Committee Award.

The Bagmati Industries Confederation was awarded as the Most Active Provincial Confederation, and Himal Paudel, the Director, was named Best Employee.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Supplies, Damodar Bhandari, presented the awards to the honored individuals and organizations.