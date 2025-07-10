Ex-South Korean President Yoon arrested for 2nd time

Ex-South Korean President Yoon arrested for 2nd time

July 10, 2025, 8:14 a.m.

South Korea's special prosecution team arrested former President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday on suspicion of obstruction of special official duties and other charges over his brief imposition of martial law in December.

Yoon was arrested and indicted in January on charges of leading an insurrection. He was released in March. The criminal trial against him continues.

After President Lee Jae-myung took office in June, special counsels were appointed and they launched an investigation independent from the government.

The team sought an arrest warrant for Yoon, alleging that he instructed the presidential security service to block his detention in January. The team requested an arrest warrant for Yoon on Sunday.

A court announced early on Thursday that it issued an arrest warrant after questioning Yoon in person. It said he might destroy evidence.

Yoon denies the allegation, saying the investigation is false and based on political motives.

Media reports say Yoon is also alleged to have ordered his country's military last October to send drones to North Korea. They say he is suspected of trying to provoke an attack from abroad so he could justify the imposition of martial law.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Guru Purnima 2025 : Importance and significance of Guru Purnima
Jul 10, 2025
GLOF IS Behind Devastating Flood in Rasuwa: NDRMA
Jul 10, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Karnali And Bagmati Provinces
Jul 10, 2025
Three-point Agreement Between Government And Protesting Doctors
Jul 09, 2025
9 Killed and 18 Missing In Rasuwagadhi Flood, PM Oli Inspected Flood Affected Areas
Jul 09, 2025

More on International

US to resume military aid for Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Trump vows to stick to new tariff deadline By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Trump posts letter to Japan announcing 25% tariff rate By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday By Agencies 3 days ago
Trump calls Elon Musk's new party plan 'ridiculous' By Agencies 3 days ago
Russia launches one of its largest attacks against Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Guru Purnima 2025 : Importance and significance of Guru Purnima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2025
GLOF IS Behind Devastating Flood in Rasuwa: NDRMA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Karnali And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2025
Beyond the Mirage of Glacier Preservation: 2025 and the GLOF Crisis By Arup Rajouria Jul 09, 2025
Three-point Agreement Between Government And Protesting Doctors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2025
9 Killed and 18 Missing In Rasuwagadhi Flood, PM Oli Inspected Flood Affected Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75