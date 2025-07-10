Ex-South Korean President Yoon arrested for 2nd time

South Korea's special prosecution team arrested former President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday on suspicion of obstruction of special official duties and other charges over his brief imposition of martial law in December.

Yoon was arrested and indicted in January on charges of leading an insurrection. He was released in March. The criminal trial against him continues.

After President Lee Jae-myung took office in June, special counsels were appointed and they launched an investigation independent from the government.

The team sought an arrest warrant for Yoon, alleging that he instructed the presidential security service to block his detention in January. The team requested an arrest warrant for Yoon on Sunday.

A court announced early on Thursday that it issued an arrest warrant after questioning Yoon in person. It said he might destroy evidence.

Yoon denies the allegation, saying the investigation is false and based on political motives.

Media reports say Yoon is also alleged to have ordered his country's military last October to send drones to North Korea. They say he is suspected of trying to provoke an attack from abroad so he could justify the imposition of martial law.