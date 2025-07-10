Guru Purnima 2025 : Importance and significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima 2025 : Importance and significance of Guru Purnima

July 10, 2025, 9:43 a.m.

Today is Guru Purnima. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day or Purnima in the month of Ashadha of the Hindu calendar. It falls in the months of July-August on the English calendar. Guru Purnima 2024 date is July 21, Sunday. In 2024, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 10 Thursday.

Guru Purnima also spelled Guru Poornima is the day to commemorate the importance of the 'Guru' or the teacher in one's life. According to spiritual experts, it is the Guru who transcends an individual from the vicious cycle of life and death and helps realize the reality of the eternal 'aatma' or conscience.

Guru Purnima is celebrated every year and is dedicated to all teachers and professors who have Enlighted people. It was the birthday of the author of Mahabharata, Krishna Dwaipayan Vyasa.

Therefore this day is also celebrated as Vyasa Purnima. It is also said that Guru Purnima was the day on which Shiva became Adi Guru.

The famous sage, Ved Vyas had his birthday on Guru Purnima. The day is celebrated to hold respect and honor for the gurus or teachers who are responsible for bringing a great change in ones' life through his teachings.

According to the Buddhist, the full moon day marked the day when Lord Buddha addressed his first sermon after he attained enlightenment.

The sermon was delivered in Sarnath, a place found in Uttar Pradesh.

The famous sage who wrote Mahabharat was born on this day. So it is also famous as Vyasa Purnima in India.

Guru Purnima is celebrated by Buddhists, Hindus and Jains every year on the full moon day of the Shakha Samavat or Bikram Sambat in the Hindu calendar. This festival commemorates the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers as thousands of devotees worship and thanks their gurus for enlightenment.

This festival has a deep and interesting history and this year it falls on July 27, Friday. Guru Purnima in itself is a paradoxical term, with ‘Gu’ meaning darkness and ‘ru’ standing for the removal of darkness. Thus, a guru is believed to be someone who removes all darkness from our lives. From spiritual gurus to secular ones, people pay respect to teachers all over the country. In Nepal, it is celebrated as Teacher’s Day.

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, as it is believed that on this day Ved Vyasa — the author of Mahabharata was born, who is a pioneer of the guru-shishya tradition.

Guru Purnima has a deep and interesting history and this year it falls on July 27, Friday. It commemorates the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

GLOF IS Behind Devastating Flood in Rasuwa: NDRMA
Jul 10, 2025
Ex-South Korean President Yoon arrested for 2nd time
Jul 10, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Karnali And Bagmati Provinces
Jul 10, 2025
Three-point Agreement Between Government And Protesting Doctors
Jul 09, 2025
9 Killed and 18 Missing In Rasuwagadhi Flood, PM Oli Inspected Flood Affected Areas
Jul 09, 2025

More on Festivals and Culture

Hari Sayani or Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Day Of Tulsi Plantation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Today is Nirjala Ekadashi, Tulsi Sprigs Planted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Nepali Muslims Celebrating Bakra Eid Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Kumar Shasti And Sithi Nakha 2025: The Birthday Of Kumar And Important Day For Newar Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Buddha Jayanti 2025: Significance And History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 4 weeks ago
Sita Navami Or Sita Jayanti 2025: Importance And Signifiant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago

The Latest

GLOF IS Behind Devastating Flood in Rasuwa: NDRMA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2025
Ex-South Korean President Yoon arrested for 2nd time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Karnali And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2025
Beyond the Mirage of Glacier Preservation: 2025 and the GLOF Crisis By Arup Rajouria Jul 09, 2025
Three-point Agreement Between Government And Protesting Doctors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2025
9 Killed and 18 Missing In Rasuwagadhi Flood, PM Oli Inspected Flood Affected Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75