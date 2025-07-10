Guru Purnima 2025 : Importance and significance of Guru Purnima

Today is Guru Purnima. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day or Purnima in the month of Ashadha of the Hindu calendar. It falls in the months of July-August on the English calendar. Guru Purnima 2024 date is July 21, Sunday. In 2024, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 10 Thursday.

Guru Purnima also spelled Guru Poornima is the day to commemorate the importance of the 'Guru' or the teacher in one's life. According to spiritual experts, it is the Guru who transcends an individual from the vicious cycle of life and death and helps realize the reality of the eternal 'aatma' or conscience.

Guru Purnima is celebrated every year and is dedicated to all teachers and professors who have Enlighted people. It was the birthday of the author of Mahabharata, Krishna Dwaipayan Vyasa.

Therefore this day is also celebrated as Vyasa Purnima. It is also said that Guru Purnima was the day on which Shiva became Adi Guru.

The famous sage, Ved Vyas had his birthday on Guru Purnima.

According to the Buddhist, the full moon day marked the day when Lord Buddha addressed his first sermon after he attained enlightenment.

The sermon was delivered in Sarnath, a place found in Uttar Pradesh.

Guru Purnima is celebrated by Buddhists, Hindus and Jains every year on the full moon day of the Shakha Samavat or Bikram Sambat in the Hindu calendar. This festival commemorates the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers as thousands of devotees worship and thanks their gurus for enlightenment.

This festival has a deep and interesting history and this year it falls on July 27, Friday. Guru Purnima in itself is a paradoxical term, with ‘Gu’ meaning darkness and ‘ru’ standing for the removal of darkness. Thus, a guru is believed to be someone who removes all darkness from our lives. From spiritual gurus to secular ones, people pay respect to teachers all over the country. In Nepal, it is celebrated as Teacher’s Day.

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, as it is believed that on this day Ved Vyasa — the author of Mahabharata was born, who is a pioneer of the guru-shishya tradition.

