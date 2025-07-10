Japan Extends Scholarships to Government Officials Through JDS

July 10, 2025, 10:41 a.m.

The Government of Japan has decided to extend grant assistance of up to five hundred and seventy-two million Japanese Yen (¥572,000,000), equivalent to 541 million Nepali Rupees to the Government of Nepal for the implementation of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS).

MAEDA Toru, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, and Ghanshyam Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance signed notes to this effect today. The JDS offers Nepal’s young government officials scholarship for two-year master’s degree courses and three-year doctoral level courses in reputed Japanese universities.

A total of 187 Nepali government officials have been accepted by the Government of Japan, and an additional 22 officials who have successfully passed the selection process will begin their studies in Japan in August this year.

The JDS alumni have been and expected to be engaged in socio-economic development of Nepal, assuming leadership positions in Nepali government, and thus contributing to the cooperation between the government and people of Japan and Nepal.

