Spain’s Academia de la Diplomacia and Nepal’s The Diplomat Nepal Join Hands

In a remarkable step towards strengthening cultural diplomacy and global understanding, the Academia de la Diplomacia del Reino de España and The Diplomat Nepal by Ambassador’s Club signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Madrid, Spain, on July 8, 2025.

Held in the historic halls of the Instituto de Ingenieros de España, a prestigious institution founded in 1905 under the honorary patronage of His Majesty King Felipe VI, the ceremony was attended by almost fifty dignitaries, including the Ambassador of Nepal to Spain, Shanil Nepal, and Dean of the Asia-Pacific Ambassadors and Ambassador of India to Spain, Ambassador Dinesh Patnayak. Distinguished guests included ambassadors, senior government officials, board and executive members of the Academy, and respected figures from diplomatic, cultural, and academic fields.

The agreement was signed by Santiago Velo de Antelo, PresidenteEjecutivo of the Academia de la Diplomacia, and Dr. SarmilaParajuliDhakal, President of The Diplomat Nepal by Ambassadors Club and Former Ambassador of Nepal to Spain and Oman.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Dhakal shared her vision, “Diplomacy is ultimately about connecting hearts and building understanding beyond borders. Through this partnership, we aim to amplify small voices and show how even the smallest nations can inspire peace, dialogue, and trust.”

Likewise, Antelo highlighted the importance of shared cultural diplomacy in today’s divided world, sharing, "This MoU is more than an agreement—it is a commitment to work together to promote dialogue, knowledge, and respect among people and nations."

Under this MoU, the two institutions will collaborate on: (a) Joint conferences, publications, and research on diplomacy and international affairs; (b) Academic and cultural exchanges between Spain and Nepal; (c) Training programs for young diplomats and scholars; (d) Promotion of moral, cultural, and economic diplomacy to foster peace and people-to-people ties; and (e) The partnership aims to position Nepal, not only as a breathtaking destination for travelers, but as a neutral, peaceful hub for dialogue and reflection on global challenges.

Founded by senior Spanish ambassadors and plenipotentiary ministers, the Academia de la Diplomacia del Reino de España plays a vital role in preserving the legacy and prestige of Spanish diplomacy, while bridging worlds through publications like DiplomaciaSiglo XXI, academic events, and cultural initiatives.

By joining forces with The Diplomat Nepal by Ambassador’s Club – a dynamic platform telling Nepal’s stories to the world – the two institutions signal that diplomacy today belongs not only to ministries and embassies but also to civil society, scholars, cultural leaders, and everyday people.

The evening was also deeply personal. Dr. Dhakal thanked her family—especially her daughter Bashana—and praised the warmth of Spain that feels like a second home. “Spain will always be in my heart,” she declared.

With cultural diplomacy rising as a soft power tool worldwide, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to peace, dialogue, and global citizenship.

As the sun set over Madrid, the message resonated clearly: "Diplomacy today is not just between governments, but between people, cultures, and ideas."