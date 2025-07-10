Ujyalo Foundation organized the One-Day Feminist Conference (OFC) 2025

Ujyalo Foundation, in collaboration with 12 other organizations, organized the One-Day Feminist Conference (OFC) 2025 on July 5th, 2025 at Dipjyoti Banquet, Boudha, Kathmandu.

The event brought together approximately 122 feminist activists, community leaders, policymakers, and movement builders from various parts of Nepal. With a shared goal of addressing systemic inequalities, the participants engaged in meaningful discussions and collaborative planning to create a more inclusive, just, and feminist society in Nepal.

This year's conference theme, 'Towards Equity: Organize, Disrupt, Reimagine, Reform,' emphasized the need for transformative change rooted in care, dignity, and justice. The event encouraged participants to reflect on, challenge, and envision feminist futures through intersectional organizing and political involvement.

Partner organizations for OFC 2025 included Dalit Lives Matter (DLM), Dalit with Disabilities Association Nepal (DDAN), Dignity Initiative, King's College, Nagarik Aawaj, Tewa, and Yuwalaya, with support from Nepal Mahila Ekata Samaj, Rise Up Foundation, Thames Inter.

The conference featured plenary sessions, workshops, networking opportunities, and spaces for introspection on feminist values and their application to local and national issues.

A Day of Powerful Dialogue and Action

The day started with event hosts Sharon Adhikari and Keshu Khadka, both board members of Ujyalo, welcoming participants and explaining the program’s agenda and larger manifesto.

Anjila Shrestha, the President of Ujyalo, delivered her welcome remarks emphasizing collective movement building, followed by the impactful keynote address from Founder and Executive Director Amuda Mishra, setting a sense of urgency for the day's discussions.

She highlighted the importance of women organizing not for salvation but for leadership. Mishra urged feminists to 'organize care, disrupt injustice, reimagine leadership, and reform systems'. The event was attended by representatives from National College, Women Forum for Women in Nepal (WOFOWON), and Youth Initiative.

Plenaries and Parallel Sessions

The opening plenary, titled ‘From Policy to Practice: Integrating Care Work into Climate Action,’ featured experts who shared valuable insights on combining care work with climate policy.

The panel included Dibya Devi Gurung, a Gender and Social Inclusion Specialist; Anita Lama, Deputy Mayor of Budhanilkantha Municipality; Rajan Paudel, Joint Secretary at the National Planning Commission; and Kripa Basnyat, National Project Coordinator at the International Labour Organization.

The session was expertly moderated by Ujyalo's ED and Founder, Amuda Mishra. It highlighted how Nepal’s 16th National Plan goes beyond traditional infrastructure development to prioritize social development, particularly recognizing care work and climate change as crucial areas.

Throughout the day, four parallel sessions were conducted by movement partners. These sessions included ‘Power and Parity: Political Representation of Women and Gender-Diverse People,’ co-led by the Office of Safe and Respectable Learning (OSRL department, King’s College, and Rise Up Foundation; “Feminist Perspectives on Land and Ownership,” led by Nepal Mahila Ekata Samaj and Dignity Initiative; ‘Intersection of Care Work and Climate Change,’ co-led by Dalit with Disabilities Association Nepal and WOFOWON; and “Feminist Grantmaking and Resourcing Movements,’ moderated by Ujyalo Foundation and co-created with representatives from Tewa, Dalit Lives Matter, Body & Data, Accountability Lab, and Padmakanya College. The closing plenary, ‘Reimagining Democratic Futures,’: Beyond 2084 Election was moderated by gender justice expert Indu Tuladhar. The panelists stressed the importance of inclusive political participation beyond tokenism.

Panelists at the event included Numa Limbu, a transgender activist preparing for candidacy; Manushi Yami Bhattarai, Vice-President of Nepal Samajwadi Party; Yajaswi Rai, National Coordinator of Youth Congress Nepal; JB Bishwokarma, Researcher and Writer; and Dr. Binda Pandey, a senior politician and feminist leader.

JB Bishwakarma emphasized the importance of political awareness and activism, stating, "Everyone must be politically aware and active. If we don’t raise our voices and participate, we risk facing a democratic crisis."

The Human Library was a key feature of the conference, offering intimate spaces for conversations with changemakers who shared their experiences of resistance and healing. Featured speakers included Bimala Tumkhewa, a journalist; Seema Khan, Chairperson of Nepal Muslim Women Welfare Society; and Rewati Karki, a disability rights advocate and athlete. Their stories encouraged reflection, solidarity, and feminist learning.

Ujyalo Foundation organized engaging side events such as Swirls of Change, a collaborative art piece on mental health in the form of a skirt; Affirmation Cards, where participants could take and share uplifting messages; and Stitches of Solidarity (Letters to Future Feminists), a collection of heartfelt notes to future feminists. Partner and collaborator-led side events included A Walk Through the Movement by Dalit Lives Matter, a Feminist Wall on "What does feminism mean to you?" by Rise Up Foundation, and an Identity Tree space curated by King’s College.

More Than a Conference, A Feminist Reckoning

OFC 2025 was a significant intervention during a period of political changes, climate emergencies, and increasing structural violence. It opposed silence and token gestures, elevating the voices of those most affected and strong in their opposition. The influence of OFC reached beyond the event itself, shaping every gathering, call for policy change, financial decision, and demonstration for equality.