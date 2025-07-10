Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Karnali And Bagmati Provinces

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the rest of the provinces including Koshi Province and at a few places in the rest of the territory.There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, Currently, the influence of monsoon winds is felt across the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the average area.