Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Karnali And Bagmati Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Karnali And Bagmati Provinces

July 10, 2025, 8:05 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the rest of the provinces including Koshi Province and at a few places in the rest of the territory.There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, Currently, the influence of monsoon winds is felt across the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the average area.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Guru Purnima 2025 : Importance and significance of Guru Purnima
Jul 10, 2025
GLOF IS Behind Devastating Flood in Rasuwa: NDRMA
Jul 10, 2025
Ex-South Korean President Yoon arrested for 2nd time
Jul 10, 2025
Three-point Agreement Between Government And Protesting Doctors
Jul 09, 2025
9 Killed and 18 Missing In Rasuwagadhi Flood, PM Oli Inspected Flood Affected Areas
Jul 09, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Generally To Complete Cloudy With Rain And Thunderstrom In Some Places Of Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Guru Purnima 2025 : Importance and significance of Guru Purnima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2025
GLOF IS Behind Devastating Flood in Rasuwa: NDRMA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2025
Ex-South Korean President Yoon arrested for 2nd time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2025
Beyond the Mirage of Glacier Preservation: 2025 and the GLOF Crisis By Arup Rajouria Jul 09, 2025
Three-point Agreement Between Government And Protesting Doctors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2025
9 Killed and 18 Missing In Rasuwagadhi Flood, PM Oli Inspected Flood Affected Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75