Global IME Bank Receives Best Bank Award 2025

Global IME Bank has been honoured with the 'Best Bank Award 2025' of the Global Finance Magazine.

Global IME Bank scored high enough to be awarded as the best bank on the basis of reliability, mobilization of financial resources, expansion of access, establishment of strategic relations, development of commercial and client-friendly services, credit ratings and so on.

Surendra Raj Regmi, CEO of the Global IME Bank, viewed that the award has further motivated the bank to provide additionally superb services and thanked the government and the NRB for the support.

Global IME is the first Nepali bank to be awarded by this globally prestigious prize.

Global Finance Magazine also awarded different banks including HSBC of Hong Kong, State Bank of India, China Construction Bank, UOB Malaysia, City Bank of Bangladesh, SMBC of Japan under different categories.

It is the second time that the Global IME Bank got this award. It had got it last year, 2024.