NIMB’s Customers To Get Special Discounts at Birat Medical College Teaching For Hospital and Birat Nursing Home

Customers of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMB) will now receive special discounts at Birat Medical College Teaching Hospital and Birat Nursing Home in Biratnagar.
Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) Limited has entered into separate agreements with Birat Medical College Teaching Hospital and Birat Nursing Home in Biratnagar to provide special discounts and priority services on medical treatments.
Birat Medical College Teaching Hospital
Under this agreement, NIMB customers will receive the following discounts at Birat Medical College Teaching Hospital:
Birat Nursing Home
Similarly, under the agreement, NIMB customers will receive the following discounts at Birat Nursing Home:
To avail of these discounts, customers must make payments through NIMB debit/credit cards or the NIMB Smart App (mobile banking).
The bank has been collaborating with various hospitals, including those in the Kathmandu Valley and across the country, to offer such benefits to its customers. Details of the discounts are available on the bank’s official website.
