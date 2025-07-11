Remittance-Sending Workers Must Be Respected: Kulman Ghising, Calls to Join the Ujyalo Nepal Campaign

Kulman Ghising, the former Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, stated that migrant workers in the Gulf countries who sweat and toil far from their families and send home-earned remittance money must be respected by the state.

He emphasized that around NPR 750 billion is sent annually by Nepalis working in the Middle Eastern countries like Bahrain, Oman, UAE, and Qatar, contributing about one-fourth of Nepal’s GDP, and that a respectful environment for these workers must be established.

Speaking at a felicitation program organized by the Nepali community in Oman, Ghising remarked that without a culture of respecting labor, Nepal cannot achieve economic prosperity.

He said, “Nepalis returning from foreign employment are unnecessarily harassed right from the international airport in Kathmandu. Instead of making life difficult for those contributing to the economy, their problems should be addressed, and they should be treated with dignity. Rather than relying on foreign lands, opportunities for labor must be created within the country.”

Ghising also urged everyone to join the ‘Ujyalo Nepal Campaign’, launched to inspire hope and belief that progress is possible from within the country. He explained that ‘Ujyalo Nepal’ is not just about electricity but a broader movement for good governance, efficient public service delivery, social justice, and economic prosperity—a campaign for an overall economic transformation in Nepal.

Currently touring the Gulf countries — Bahrain, Oman, UAE, and Qatar — Ghising has been meeting with Nepali workers, visiting their residential areas, and engaging in direct interactions.

At the event, the Nepali community in Oman honored Ghising for his vital contribution to the country’s energy sector and for ending load-shedding in Nepal.