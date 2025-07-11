Remittance-Sending Workers Must Be Respected: Kulman Ghising, Calls to Join the Ujyalo Nepal Campaign

Remittance-Sending Workers Must Be Respected: Kulman Ghising, Calls to Join the Ujyalo Nepal Campaign

July 11, 2025, 7:09 p.m.

Kulman Ghising, the former Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, stated that migrant workers in the Gulf countries who sweat and toil far from their families and send home-earned remittance money must be respected by the state.

He emphasized that around NPR 750 billion is sent annually by Nepalis working in the Middle Eastern countries like Bahrain, Oman, UAE, and Qatar, contributing about one-fourth of Nepal’s GDP, and that a respectful environment for these workers must be established.

Speaking at a felicitation program organized by the Nepali community in Oman, Ghising remarked that without a culture of respecting labor, Nepal cannot achieve economic prosperity.

kulman 1.jpeg

He said, “Nepalis returning from foreign employment are unnecessarily harassed right from the international airport in Kathmandu. Instead of making life difficult for those contributing to the economy, their problems should be addressed, and they should be treated with dignity. Rather than relying on foreign lands, opportunities for labor must be created within the country.”

Ghising also urged everyone to join the ‘Ujyalo Nepal Campaign’, launched to inspire hope and belief that progress is possible from within the country. He explained that ‘Ujyalo Nepal’ is not just about electricity but a broader movement for good governance, efficient public service delivery, social justice, and economic prosperity—a campaign for an overall economic transformation in Nepal.

Currently touring the Gulf countries — Bahrain, Oman, UAE, and Qatar — Ghising has been meeting with Nepali workers, visiting their residential areas, and engaging in direct interactions.

At the event, the Nepali community in Oman honored Ghising for his vital contribution to the country’s energy sector and for ending load-shedding in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NRB Unveiled Monetary Policy for Upcoming Fiscal Year
Jul 11, 2025
FM Dr Rana Backs Home Taking Part in FAO’s Meeting In Rome
Jul 11, 2025
NIMB’s Customers To Get Special Discounts at Birat Medical College Teaching For Hospital and Birat Nursing Home
Jul 11, 2025
Global IME Bank Receives Best Bank Award 2025
Jul 11, 2025
ICIMOD's Researchers Say Nepal being hit by two floods within 24 hours ‘completely unprecedented’ - researchers say
Jul 11, 2025

More on Economy

NRB Unveiled Monetary Policy for Upcoming Fiscal Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
NIMB’s Customers To Get Special Discounts at Birat Medical College Teaching For Hospital and Birat Nursing Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
Global IME Bank Receives Best Bank Award 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 39 minutes ago
Birendra Raj Pandey Elected President of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
FNCCI President Dhakal Urges British Companies to Invest in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
IPPAN To Hold Ninth Power Summit in September: IPPAN President Karki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

FM Dr Rana Backs Home Taking Part in FAO’s Meeting In Rome By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2025
ICIMOD's Researchers Say Nepal being hit by two floods within 24 hours ‘completely unprecedented’ - researchers say By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2025
Netanyahu says hoping hostage deal will be finalized ‘in a few days’ By Agencies Jul 11, 2025
Death toll rises to 120 in Texas flooding By Agencies Jul 11, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain Fall At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Gandaki, Bagmati, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2025
TOWARDS ENERGY & ECONOMY: Driving Nepal’s Energy Aspirations By Prabal Adhikari Jul 10, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75