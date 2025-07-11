Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain Fall At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Gandaki, Bagmati, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain Fall At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Gandaki, Bagmati, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces

July 11, 2025, 8:31 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country including Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

The hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, will remain generally cloudy, while the rest of the region will remain partly cloudy.There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division Currently, the monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean position in the east and slightly north of the mean position in the west.

