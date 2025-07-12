Indian authorities release preliminary report on Air India crash

Indian authorities have released a preliminary report on last month's plane crash in the western city of Ahmedabad that left at least 260 people dead. The report says the aircraft's switches for controlling fuel flow to the engines transitioned to the cutoff position and the engines began to decrease from their takeoff values.

An Air India passenger jet bound for Britain came down shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat on June 12. There were 242 people on board the Boeing 787, and only one passenger survived. The death toll includes students at a medical college dormitory that was struck by the jet.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation released the report on Saturday, exactly one month after the incident.

The report says that after the fuel control switches were transitioned from run to cutoff position, one of the pilots is heard in the cockpit voice recording asking the other why he cut them off. It says the other pilot responded that he did not do so.

The Boeing 787 is used by airlines around the world.

The report says that there are no recommended actions for Boeing and engine operators and manufacturers "at this stage of investigation."

The report did not reach a conclusion on what caused the crash. It says the investigation is continuing.

Kishore Chinta, an Indian former air accident investigator, says inspections should be ordered for all relevant aircraft if a problem is found with the engines.

He also said there will need to be "corrective actions" for any human factors behind the accident.