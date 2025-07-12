Police Interrogate Two Monarchist Officials, Release Them After Written Commitments

July 12, 2025, 9:02 a.m.

The police detained and interrogated Asmita Bhandari, President of the World Hindu Federation, and Dr. Phaniraj Pathak, former press secretary to the ex-king, for actively participating in the celebration of former King Gyanendra Shah's birthday.

According to police sources, both were held throughout the day and later released in the evening after submitting written statements and being handed over to their families.

Bhandari was taken into custody Friday morning from Baneshwor and kept under police control the entire day before being released. The police reportedly questioned her about the reasons for celebrating the former king’s birthday, the source of funding, and the purpose of inviting people to the event. She informed Desh Sanchar that the police also inquired about her involvement in the March 28 incident and her connection with Durga Prasai.

A family source stated that Bhandari was released in the evening after signing a statement with a note “do not take otherwise” and handed over to a relative.

Similarly, Dr. Phaniraj Pathak, the former king's press secretary who was also detained Friday morning, was released after submitting a written commitment.

According to police sources, Pathak was made to agree in writing that he would no longer refer to former King Shah as “Shree 5 Maharajadhiraj” (His Majesty the King) or make such posts on Facebook, and that he would delete any existing posts of that nature. He was released only around 7:45 PM on Friday.

