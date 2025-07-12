Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Bagmati, Gandaki, Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country.There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country, including Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, and a few places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and a few places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province and Bagmati Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division Currently, the monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean position in the east and slightly north of the mean position in the west.