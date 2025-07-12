Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Bagmati, Gandaki, Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Bagmati, Gandaki, Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces

July 12, 2025, 8:38 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country.There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country, including Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, and a few places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and a few places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province and Bagmati Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division Currently, the monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean position in the east and slightly north of the mean position in the west.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Interrogate Two Monarchist Officials, Release Them After Written Commitments
Jul 12, 2025
Remittance-Sending Workers Must Be Respected: Kulman Ghising, Calls to Join the Ujyalo Nepal Campaign
Jul 11, 2025
NRB Unveiled Monetary Policy for Upcoming Fiscal Year
Jul 11, 2025
FM Dr Rana Backs Home Taking Part in FAO’s Meeting In Rome
Jul 11, 2025
NIMB’s Customers To Get Special Discounts at Birat Medical College Teaching For Hospital and Birat Nursing Home
Jul 11, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Karnali And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Police Interrogate Two Monarchist Officials, Release Them After Written Commitments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2025
Indian authorities release preliminary report on Air India crash By Agencies Jul 12, 2025
Remittance-Sending Workers Must Be Respected: Kulman Ghising, Calls to Join the Ujyalo Nepal Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2025
NRB Unveiled Monetary Policy for Upcoming Fiscal Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2025
FM Dr Rana Backs Home Taking Part in FAO’s Meeting In Rome By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2025
NIMB’s Customers To Get Special Discounts at Birat Medical College Teaching For Hospital and Birat Nursing Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75