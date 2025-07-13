Global IME Bank Bags Global Finance’s “Best Bank Award” for Second Consecutive Year

Global IME Bank Limited has once again been honored with the prestigious "Best Bank Award 2025" by Global Finance magazine, marking its second consecutive win in this global recognition.

This back-to-back achievement underscores the bank’s excellence in trustworthiness, resource mobilization, financial accessibility, strategic partnerships, customer-centric service innovation, and strong credit ratings—qualifying it as the best bank in Nepal for 2025.

Expressing his delight over the recognition, Surendra Raj Regmi, Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank, said the award was a powerful motivation to continue providing top-tier banking services.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Nepal, Nepal Rastra Bank and other regulatory bodies, shareholders, employees, and customers for their continued support.

Global Finance has recognized top-performing banks from across Africa, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Western Europe.

Global IME Bank is the first-ever Nepali bank to receive this international award, placing Nepal’s banking industry on the global map.

In its 2025 edition, Global Finance also honored major global institutions such as HSBC (Hong Kong), State Bank of India (India), China Construction Bank (China), UOB Malaysia (Malaysia), City Bank (Bangladesh), and SMBC (Japan), alongside Global IME Bank (Nepal), acknowledging excellence across multiple categories.

Global IME Bank has been consistently introducing timely and innovative services tailored to the needs of its customers. This new accolade is expected to encourage the bank to further enhance its creative offerings in the days ahead.

Over the years, Global IME Bank has received numerous prestigious awards, including Bank of the Year 2014, Best Internet Bank 2016, Best Bank Nepal (2024 & 2025), Best Bank in ESG Nepal 2024, and Best Employer, among others.

As Nepal’s first private-sector commercial bank with a presence in all 77 districts of the country, Global IME Bank operates 352 branches, 385 ATMs, 155 branchless banking centers, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 international representative offices—offering services from over 1,000 locations.

In addition to offering comprehensive domestic banking services, the bank plays a major role in facilitating remittance inflows from around the globe, including countries such as the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and many others.

This latest global recognition cements Global IME Bank’s standing as a leading force in Nepal’s banking sector and a growing player in the international financial landscape.