High-Level Nepali Delegation to Visit Israel and Participate in Muni Expo Conference 2025

High-Level Nepali Delegation to Visit Israel and Participate in Muni Expo Conference 2025

July 13, 2025, 8:29 p.m.

Photo 02 (2).jpg

The Ministry of Foreign Affairsof Israelis hosting a high-level 14-member delegation from Nepal, on an official visit to Israel from 12-18 July, 2025, in conjunction with MuniExpo 2025, the flagship annual event of the Federation of Local Governments of Israel, taking place from 15-17 July, 2025.

This is the first time such a delegation- comprising senior officials responsible for Policy & Planning from Nepal’s Ministry of Urban Development, National Planning Commission, as well as Mayors from various municipalities, will participate in a focused program on municipal innovation and urban resilience

Muni Expo, Israel’s largest and most significant event of its kind, brings togethermayors, municipal leadersand policy makers from around the globe. This year’s theme, “Local Compass,” will explore key issues such as crisis response, local-national coordination, and combating antisemitism.

Delegates will interact with over 150 Israeli and international companies and startups, gain insights into innovative and groundbreaking municipal projects, and build global partnerships.

Photo 01 (4).jpg

In addition to attending the Muni Expo, the Nepali delegation willvisit several key sites and institutions including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv- Jaffa, Yad Vashem- The World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Shafdan Wastewater Treatment Facility, Municipal Innovation Center, and the Police Station in Sderot.

These visits aim to provide first-hand exposure to Israel’s advanced urban management technologies and innovative infrastructure solutions. The delegation will also visit the Nova festival site, where on October 7, 2023, the Hamas terrorist group carried out a brutal attack killing hundreds of innocent people. Hamas terrorists also murdered 10 Nepali nationals on the same day in Kibbutz Alumim. Hamas and other terror groups still hold 50 hostages, among them Bipin Joshi.

The visit marks a significant step in growing cooperation between Nepal and Israel in the fields of sustainable urban development, capacity building, and knowledge exchange at the municipal and national levels. The Embassy of Israel believes that there will be continued collaborations in a wide range of sectors, bringing mutual benefits to both the countries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Global IME Bank Bags Global Finance’s “Best Bank Award” for Second Consecutive Year
Jul 13, 2025
Bhanu Jayanti being celebrated today
Jul 13, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Kathmandu, Pokhara and Biratnagar
Jul 13, 2025
Police Interrogate Two Monarchist Officials, Release Them After Written Commitments
Jul 12, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Bagmati, Gandaki, Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces
Jul 12, 2025

More on National

FM Dr Rana Backs Home Taking Part in FAO’s Meeting In Rome By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Ujyalo Foundation organized the One-Day Feminist Conference (OFC) 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago
JICA extends scholarship for Governmental officials through Grant Assistance in The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
Japan Extends Scholarships to Government Officials Through JDS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
Rasuwa flood update: 18 People Missing Due to Flood in Bhotekoshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 23 hours ago
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis calls on PM Oli By Agencies 6 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Global IME Bank Bags Global Finance’s “Best Bank Award” for Second Consecutive Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2025
Bhanu Jayanti being celebrated today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2025
Russia launches 600 drones against Ukraine, causing deaths and injuries By Agencies Jul 13, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Kathmandu, Pokhara and Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2025
Police Interrogate Two Monarchist Officials, Release Them After Written Commitments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2025
Indian authorities release preliminary report on Air India crash By Agencies Jul 12, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75