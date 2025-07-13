Russia launches 600 drones against Ukraine, causing deaths and injuries

Russia launches 600 drones against Ukraine, causing deaths and injuries

July 13, 2025, 8:53 a.m.

Russian forces used about 600 drones and other weapons in attacks on Ukraine during a period through Saturday, causing deaths and injury.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media on Saturday that Russia launched 26 cruise missiles and 597 attack drones against his country.

He said more than 20 missiles and the vast majority of drones were destroyed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on social media that the western cities of Chernivtsi, Lviv and Lutsk particularly suffered.

Local authorities say at least two people were killed by falling debris in Chernivtsi, and houses and a university building were damaged in Lviv, leaving 10 people injured.

Russia has been intensifying its bombardment of Ukraine since last month. In a period through last Wednesday, it launched more than 700 drones, the most since it started its invasion.

The series of Russian attacks comes as weapons delivery from the United States to Ukraine was partially suspended by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy said on social media that he has received good signals from high-level officials from the US and European friends. He added that aid shipments have resumed, according to all reports.

Agencies

Indian authorities release preliminary report on Air India crash
Jul 12, 2025
Netanyahu says hoping hostage deal will be finalized ‘in a few days’
Jul 11, 2025
Death toll rises to 120 in Texas flooding
Jul 11, 2025
US to resume military aid for Ukraine
Jul 09, 2025
Trump vows to stick to new tariff deadline
Jul 09, 2025

More on International

Indian authorities release preliminary report on Air India crash By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Netanyahu says hoping hostage deal will be finalized ‘in a few days’ By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
Death toll rises to 120 in Texas flooding By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
Ex-South Korean President Yoon arrested for 2nd time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
US to resume military aid for Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 11 hours ago
Trump vows to stick to new tariff deadline By Agencies 4 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Global IME Bank Bags Global Finance’s “Best Bank Award” for Second Consecutive Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2025
Bhanu Jayanti being celebrated today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Kathmandu, Pokhara and Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2025
Police Interrogate Two Monarchist Officials, Release Them After Written Commitments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Bagmati, Gandaki, Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2025
Remittance-Sending Workers Must Be Respected: Kulman Ghising, Calls to Join the Ujyalo Nepal Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75