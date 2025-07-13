Russia launches 600 drones against Ukraine, causing deaths and injuries

Russian forces used about 600 drones and other weapons in attacks on Ukraine during a period through Saturday, causing deaths and injury.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media on Saturday that Russia launched 26 cruise missiles and 597 attack drones against his country.

He said more than 20 missiles and the vast majority of drones were destroyed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on social media that the western cities of Chernivtsi, Lviv and Lutsk particularly suffered.

Local authorities say at least two people were killed by falling debris in Chernivtsi, and houses and a university building were damaged in Lviv, leaving 10 people injured.

Russia has been intensifying its bombardment of Ukraine since last month. In a period through last Wednesday, it launched more than 700 drones, the most since it started its invasion.

The series of Russian attacks comes as weapons delivery from the United States to Ukraine was partially suspended by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy said on social media that he has received good signals from high-level officials from the US and European friends. He added that aid shipments have resumed, according to all reports.