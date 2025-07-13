Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Kathmandu, Pokhara and Biratnagar

It will be generally cloudy throughout the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country and at a few places in the rest of the country.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Karnali Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the remaining provinces.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division Currently, the monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean position in the east and slightly north of the mean position in the west.