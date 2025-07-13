Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Kathmandu, Pokhara and Biratnagar

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Kathmandu, Pokhara and Biratnagar

July 13, 2025, 8:02 a.m.

It will be generally cloudy throughout the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country and at a few places in the rest of the country.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Karnali Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the remaining provinces.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division Currently, the monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean position in the east and slightly north of the mean position in the west.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Global IME Bank Bags Global Finance’s “Best Bank Award” for Second Consecutive Year
Jul 13, 2025
Bhanu Jayanti being celebrated today
Jul 13, 2025
Police Interrogate Two Monarchist Officials, Release Them After Written Commitments
Jul 12, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Bagmati, Gandaki, Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces
Jul 12, 2025
Remittance-Sending Workers Must Be Respected: Kulman Ghising, Calls to Join the Ujyalo Nepal Campaign
Jul 11, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Bagmati, Gandaki, Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Karnali And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Global IME Bank Bags Global Finance’s “Best Bank Award” for Second Consecutive Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2025
Bhanu Jayanti being celebrated today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2025
Russia launches 600 drones against Ukraine, causing deaths and injuries By Agencies Jul 13, 2025
Police Interrogate Two Monarchist Officials, Release Them After Written Commitments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2025
Indian authorities release preliminary report on Air India crash By Agencies Jul 12, 2025
Remittance-Sending Workers Must Be Respected: Kulman Ghising, Calls to Join the Ujyalo Nepal Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75