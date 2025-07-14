Russian FM meets Kim Jong Un

Russian FM meets Kim Jong Un

July 14, 2025, 8:21 a.m.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with Kim Jong Un in Wonsan, North Korea. The minister conveyed a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the North Korean leader.

Lavrov has been in the eastern North Korean city since Friday, where a new seaside resort has just opened. His talks with Kim on Saturday followed a meeting with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui.

Kim said he is pleased to have Lavrov as his first guest to the resort. He said it is important for both nations' foreign ministers to meet regularly and share the views of their leaders.

Lavrov read out Putin's message that said he reaffirms his commitment to all agreements that have been reached.

The message went on to say that Putin looks forward to continuing direct contact with Kim in the very near future.

Lavrov reasserted that Russia will have stronger cooperation with the North based on their comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which includes a mutual defense assistance clause in case of emergencies.

The Ukrainian intelligence community says Pyongyang is expected to send to Russia an additional 25,000 to 30,000 troops.

At a news conference after the foreign ministerial talks, Lavrov said Russia has had "no reason to reject this sincere act of solidarity."

He added "We proceed from the understanding that North Korea independently decides on the forms of implementing our strategic partnership agreement."

He indicated additional troop deployment is Pyongyang's decision.

Agencies

