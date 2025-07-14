Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Possiblity of Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Bagmati, Koshi, Lumbni And Karnali

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Possiblity of Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Bagmati, Koshi, Lumbni And Karnali

July 14, 2025, 8:11 a.m.

It will be generally cloudy across the country.There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the remaining provinces.There is also a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and a few places in the remaining provinces.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division Currently, the monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean position in the east and slightly north of the mean position in the west.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Glacial Lake Outburst Floods Mustang
Jul 14, 2025
High-Level Nepali Delegation to Visit Israel and Participate in Muni Expo Conference 2025
Jul 13, 2025
Global IME Bank Bags Global Finance’s “Best Bank Award” for Second Consecutive Year
Jul 13, 2025
Bhanu Jayanti being celebrated today
Jul 13, 2025
Police Interrogate Two Monarchist Officials, Release Them After Written Commitments
Jul 12, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Light Rain At One Or Two Places In Bagmati, Gandaki, Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Karnali And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

The Digital Strip Search: How America’s Social Media Visa Edicts Redraw Colonial Borders in Cyberspace By Zakir Kibria Jul 14, 2025
Glacial Lake Outburst Floods Mustang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2025
World Expo in Osaka reaches halfway point By Agencies Jul 14, 2025
Russian FM meets Kim Jong Un By Agencies Jul 14, 2025
High-Level Nepali Delegation to Visit Israel and Participate in Muni Expo Conference 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2025
Global IME Bank Bags Global Finance’s “Best Bank Award” for Second Consecutive Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75