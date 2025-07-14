Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Possiblity of Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Bagmati, Koshi, Lumbni And Karnali

It will be generally cloudy across the country.There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the remaining provinces.There is also a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division Currently, the monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean position in the east and slightly north of the mean position in the west.