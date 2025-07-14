World Expo in Osaka reaches halfway point

The 2025 World Expo in Osaka has reached the halfway point to its finish in October. While the number of visitors has been growing, protecting them from extreme heat has been a challenge.

Saturday marks exactly three months since the expo opened in April, with 158 countries and territories participating.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition estimates that the event has to draw at least around 22 million visitors to be profitable.

The provisional visitor count by Saturday was over 10 million, easing concerns that it would sustain losses, which some predicted before it opened.

However, the visitor count tends to fall on scorching hot days. This is because there are only a limited number of pavilions with roofs and visitors often have to wait in lines for hours before being allowed in.

The rainy season in the region ended unusually early this year. And from June 1 to July 11, 28 people were taken to a hospital from the expo site for suspected heatstroke.

The association has added more water supply points, as well as installed parasols and spot coolers to help protect visitors.

Despite the grueling heat on Saturday, many spectators ventured to the expo site to see Japan's Air Self-Defense Force's Blue Impulse acrobatic flight.

The air show was originally scheduled for the expo's opening day, but was postponed due to bad weather.

A formation of six aircraft departed the Kansai International Airport and demonstrated its maneuvering over the expo site. The team will perform again on Sunday.