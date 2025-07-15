FOODMANDU Committed to Make ‘Life Ajhai Better’

Foodmandu, Nepal’s first food delivery company, has been dedicated to connecting people with good food, bringing ease and convenience to everyday life since 2010. As life gets busy, Foodmandu brings comfort and happiness to people through the delivery of quality food.

At the heart of this effort is a simple yet powerful message: Life Ajhai Better, reflecting Foodmandu’s belief that even small decisions, like choosing what to eat, can help shape a better day and a better life.

Inesha Bhattarai, Brand and Marketing Manager at Foodmandu, shares, “For the past 14 years, we’ve been committed to making everyday life easier for our customers by not just delivering food, but also comfort, ease, and a little bit of joy. Making Life Ajhai Better is what we've always stood for: being there when people need us most, whether it's a busy weekday lunch or a weekend gathering with loved ones.”

Foodmandu has been providing customers relief amidst the daily grind and helping them reclaim their time and energy. By taking care of meals and daily essentials, Foodmandu hopes that customers can be fully present for the moments in life that truly matter.

Today, Foodmandu continues to deliver meals to thousands of doorsteps across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Butwal, and Pokhara, partnering with over 1,000 restaurants nationwide. Additionally, Foodmandu has extended its support beyond food by offering instant delivery and easy access to daily essentials through OneMart.