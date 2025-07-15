Nepal Needs a Coordinated Security Mechanism and De-radicalisation Program to Counter Terrorism

Nepal Needs a Coordinated Security Mechanism and De-radicalisation Program to Counter Terrorism

July 15, 2025, 11:50 a.m.

NICE2.jpg

The Nepal Institute for International Cooperation and Engagement (NIICE) organized a high-level seminar on “Terrorism in South Asia: Challenges to Regional Peace and Security” on 9 July in Kathmandu. Sunil Bahadur Thapa, Advisor to the President of Nepal and former Minister of Industry, shared that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has links with Al-Qaeda, operates in Nepal, and uses the country as a transit point, posing a serious threat to regional security.

He emphasized the need for a coordinated security mechanism and de-radicalisation programs to address these complex challenges. Dr. Minendra Rijal, Former Defence Minister of Nepal, stressed that a terrorist attack on India will have spillover effects on Nepal. He noted that terrorism has hindered regional economic integration and caused significant economic loss to South Asia. He called for global unity—similar to the solidarity seen after the September 11 attacks in the United States —to combat terrorism effectively.

Nice3.jpg

Chanda Chaudhary, Member of Parliament and former Minister for Women, Children, and Senior Citizens, highlighted the importance of curbing money laundering as a means to prevent cross-border terrorism.

NP Saud, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Irrigation, stated that Nepal and regional powers should develop a clear mechanism to control terrorism, warning that terrorism affects everyone indiscriminately.

Dr. Purna Silwal, former Major General of the Nepal Army, emphasized that countries must avoid double standards in counter-terrorism efforts if terrorism is to be eradicated.

According to a press release issued by NIICE, the seminar brought together senior political leaders, former ministers, security experts, academicians, and scholars, and was attended by over 150 participants, including members of the diplomatic community, civil society, policymakers, security personnel, journalists, and academics.

