Om Vedic Foundation Inaugurates with Grand Ceremony

With the aim of promoting a spiritual lifestyle and building a prosperous and balanced society through the integration of Vedic lifestyle, Sanatan knowledge, modern science, and technology in Nepal, the inauguration ceremony of Om Vedic Foundation was successfully held today with grandeur.

The vision of the Foundation is to develop a spiritual economy based on Vedic science within the global community. Its mission is to establish a world-class educational and research center in Nepal to achieve social transformation and holistic life improvement through Vedic education. In the ceremony, Devaraj Gautam, the Chief Executive OƯicer of the Foundation, shared in-depth insights on the objectives of the institution, the scientific aspects of astrology, sound waves, and natural healing methods.

He especially emphasized how astrology can help simplify life. Following that, Dr. R.M. presented the concept of the "Om Vedic Wellness Programme", expressing his perspective on holistic wellness and the Vedic healing system.

The chief guest, Dr. Lokaraj Paudel, President of the World Astro Federation Nepal and renowned Vedic astrologer, explained the importance of water, energy, and elements from a Vedic perspective. He stressed the need to understand traditional knowledge through scientific approaches, citing research on water quality, usage, and eƯects.

Ramesh Kharel, former DIG of Nepal Police, anti-corruption activist, and social reformer, spoke on social ethics, good deeds, and ethnic equality, emphasizing that Vedic values can bring about positive changes in society.

Dr. Kanti Shrestha, former Chief Scientific OƯicer at the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) and CEO of Nature's Molecule Industry, highlighted the scientific basis of traditional methods like sound waves, medicinal plants, camphor roots, and incense.

Dr. Subash Pyakurel, a pioneer in health sector digitization and a medical expert who respects Vedic knowledge, presented on the connection between spirituality and physical health, including ECG testing.

Dr. Shahadev Bista, a tantra expert who interprets tantra from a scientific perspective, provided an explanation of vibration and new energy patterns.

Prabhu Vaidya, Chairperson of Yetichem Distributors Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the need to preserve traditional knowledge and help the new generation understand it in a scientific way.

At the conclusion of the program, Rabina Gorkhali Banepali, Chairperson of Om Vedic Foundation, expressed gratitude to all guests, participants, the technical team, volunteers, event managers, and well-wishers. She sincerely thanked everyone for their advice, suggestions, and support oƯered during the event.