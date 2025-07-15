Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country heavy rain in one or two places in Koshi,Gandaki, Lumbini, and Karnali Province

July 15, 2025, 9:10 a.m.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country. It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the country.

There is also a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, and Karnali Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country. There is also a possibility of windstorm at a few places in the Terai of Koshi Province and Madhesh Province.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the entire country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean sea level in the west and slightly north of the mean sea level in the east.

