EU Delegation In Nepal Hosted A pre-orientation program For Erasmus Nepali Fellows

This year, 33 Nepali students have been selected to pursue master's degrees under the Erasmus program at prestigious universities in Europe.

At a pre-orientation program, young Nepalese students, around the age of 25, shared experiences from previous fellows. Of the 33 students, 17 are women and 16 are men.

Veronique Lorenzo, Ambassador of the European Union to Nepal, encouraged the Nepali students, stating that they will be studying at prestigious universities in Europe. She expressed pride in supporting these talented young Nepalis with fully funded scholarships and in strengthening the ties between Nepal and the EU.

Speaking at the Erasmus Pre-Departure Orientation program held at the EU Delegation office, she highlighted that students will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in European culture during their studies.

Hosted by the EU Delegation, French ambassador to Nepal Virginie Corteval, along with other senior officials from the EU Delegation and representatives from EU Member States, embassies, Erasmus National Focal Points, alumni, and the media participated in the event both in person and virtually.

The event aimed to celebrate the achievements of newly selected Erasmus students and prepare them for their upcoming journeys.

Sumeera Shrestha, EMA Country Representative for Nepal, emphasized the valuable contribution of Erasmus Mundus students to Nepal's social and economic development activities, highlighting the global recognition of the Erasmus Mundus program for higher education.

Bidhyalaxmi Maharjan, Press and Information Officer Communication, provided insights on managing social media and networking. The event began with new students introducing themselves and sharing experiences from senior fellows.

Erasmus Nepal is part of the European Union's (EU) education, training, and youth program. Erasmus funds academic mobility and cooperation projects involving partners from Programme Countries and Partner Countries worldwide.

Photo Courtesy: The EU in Nepal