Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Light To Moderate Rain At Many Places of Koshi, Madhesh, Lumbini And Bagmati Province

July 16, 2025, 8:35 a.m.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places in the remaining provinces.There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Koshi Province, as well as heavy rainfall at one or two places in Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country. There is also a possibility of windstorm at some places in the Terai of Koshi Province and Madhesh Province.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the remaining provinces.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.There is also a possibility of thunderstorms in a few places in Madhesh Province.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the entire country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean sea level in the west and slightly north of the mean sea level in the east.

