Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Light To Moderate Rainfall In Many Places Of Bagmati, Sudurpaschim, Karnali And Lumbini

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at some places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country. There is also a possibility of windstorms in a few places in the Terai of Lumbini Province and the Far Western Province.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province and Madhesh Province and at one or two places in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the entire country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean sea level in the west and slightly north of the mean sea level in the east.