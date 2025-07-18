93 Deaths, 22 Missing During Three Months of Water Induced Disaster

July 18, 2025, 8:42 a.m.

During the last three months since April 14, there have been 2,065 disaster-related incidents, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.

NDRRMA stated that in these three months of this Nepali year, 93 people have died due to these disaster-related incidents, and 22 are missing.

NDRRMA spokesperson and under-secretary, Suresh Sunar, said a total of 445 people have been injured in those incidents to date, and 4,136 families have been affected by those incidents.

According to the latest report of the last three months published by the NDRRMA today for the year 2082 BS, there have been a total of 137 incidents of floods, resulting in the death of 13 people and 22 others missing.

A few days ago, on July 8, the flood that occurred in Rasuwa Bhotekoshi caused the most human casualties. This incident was caused by a glacial lake outburst in the upper region.

Six people were killed in the 175 incidents of landslide that were reported during this period. Spokesperson Sunar said that 26 people died from lightning strikes, 14 from fire, 12 from wild animal attacks, and 11 from altitude sickness in the last three months.

The NDRRMA has stated that there have also been human casualties due to storms, snake bites, and heavy rains.

A total of 1,246 families have been affected by the floods, and 1,048 families by the fires. It has been reported that hundreds of families have been affected by incidents such as landslides, lightning, heavy rainfall, snake bites, storms and forest fires.

