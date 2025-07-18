Dengue risk increases in Kathmandu

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has urged people to remain vigilant, saying the risk of dengue infection has increased due to regular rainfall.

Rishi Bhusal, the metropolitan city's resource person for epidemic disease prevention and control, said that the risk of dengue infection caused by the bite of female Aedes mosquitoes has also increased due to the regular rainfall for the past one month.

Bhusal also informed that KMC has made all preparations to easily provide medicines including Citalopram and Jeevan Jal through the health promotion center in the ward if anyone is infected with dengue.

An awareness program has been conducted in community schools to control dengue disease. The awareness program has been conducted targeting students of grades 8, 9 and 10 of community schools in all 32 wards of the metropolis.