Thirsty Madhes - No access to drinking water in the city, no water for irrigation in the village.

Growing up in Madhes, we never thought that our own region would struggle to provide us with water. However, for the past 3-4 years, as soon as summer arrives, everyone is plagued by thirst. The water table has plummeted below 400 feet, rendering h

and pumps and tube wells, once reliable sources of water, silent.

This water crisis is not unique to Nepal - neighboring cities in Bihar, India are also grappling with the same issue. In the past, we would be surprised to

hear about water shortages in the hills, but now, knowing that places like Janakpur, Bara, and Parsa are also facing water scarcity is truly heartbreaking.

Water Stories: Current Realities

Story 1:

Due to the lack of water in the city, students living in rented rooms are abandoning their studies and returning to their villages.

Youth who had previously left their villages are now coming back, not for education but to find water. Krishna Lal Karna from Birgunj mentioned, "We are advising visitors not to come."

Story 2:

In certain offices, a notice has been put up: "No water available in the restroom."

There is an office with a chair and files, but no water.

Story 3:

From tea stalls to village gathering spots, from offices to residences, the prevalent topic of discussion is now, "There is no water. What should we do?"

Story 4:

This is a demonstration of effective federalism. Local governments and wards are arranging for water tankers and distributing water in communities.

Robust

local governments have become a beacon of hope for the survival of citizens.

Story 5:

In Birgunj and other urban areas, purchasing water from tankers has become the new normal.

Individuals who used to fetch

water from pumps in their own yards are now reliant on purchasing it.

Story 6:

Houses were constructed without considering the need to purchase water. There are no water tanks for storage. Even when water is bought, there is no suitable place or method to store it. The house layout does not accommodate it either.

Women, who are the primary water users, are facing the most challenging daily routines.

🤲 It is time to reflect.

A water crisis of this magnitude has

never been witnessed in the Terai and Madhes regions.

We must realize that this is the consequence of our lifestyle, land utilization, environment, and policies.

Yesterday, we were taken aback by these issues; today, we are part of that very astonishment.

Let's conserve water. Let's safeguard the land.

Let's strive to pass on a Madhes to future generations that is not plagued by thirst but filled with opportunities.

#WaterCrisis #MadheshsAgony #SaveWater #SustainableMadhesh #LocalGovernance #FederalismInAction

Photo Credit: Sunil Kumar, Sandeep Paudel From Facebook