Ukrainian parliament approves Yulia Svyrydenko as new prime minister

July 18, 2025, 8:31 a.m.

Ukraine's former economy minister and the key negotiator in the mineral deal with the US, Yulia Svyrydenko, has become the new prime minister. She had also served as first deputy prime minister.

Lawmakers in parliament approved the 39-year-old's appointment, as well as those of new Cabinet ministers, on Thursday. This marks Ukraine's first government reshuffle since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022.

Addressing lawmakers in Kyiv, Svyrydenko said: "Our task is to give Ukrainians all possible tools to protect the independence and the life of Ukraine. We will accomplish this task."

Svyrydenko played a key role in talks with the US in April to jointly develop Ukraine's mineral resources. Her nomination is seen as a move to strengthen ties with Washington.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects the new Cabinet to boost domestic arms manufacturing. He wants the share of such weapons to increase from 40 percent to 50 percent over the next six months.

He also spoke of future agreements with the US that he says would strengthen Ukraine, but he didn't provide further details.

Zelenskyy later posted on social media that he signed a decree appointing former Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna as ambassador to the United States.

Agencies

