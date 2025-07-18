Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Across The Country Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at a few places in the remaining regions. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Karnali Province.There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country. There is also a possibility of windstorm at a few places in the Terai of Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, a few places in the hilly regions of the country including Madhesh Province, and one or two places in the remaining regions.There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the entire country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean sea level in the west and slightly north of the mean sea level in the east.