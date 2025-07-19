Saurya Air Crash: Negligence of Regulatory Authority And Airlines Management

Saurya Air Crash: Negligence of Regulatory Authority And Airlines Management

July 19, 2025, 9:14 a.m.

Nearly after a year of its formation, an investigation committee formed to probe the crash of Saurya Airlines’ 9N-AME aircraft has submitted its final report Friday (July 18).

The report blamed Civil Aviation Authority Nepal (CAAN) and airlines officials for the crash. The report said regulatory authority did not take proper step and airlines violated grossly the safety issue.

Committee's Chairperson Ratish Chandra Lal Suman presented the report to Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey amid a programme organized at the latter's office.

Receiving the report, Minister Pandey acknowledged that the report was submitted without any reservations and pledged to implement the recommendations furnished in the report.

The Ministry made the report public releasing it through its website immediately after the Commission submitted it.

It may be recalled that the aircraft departing for base maintenance from Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu to Pokhara had crashed nearby the runway in Kathmandu's airport on July 24 last year, resulting in deaths of 18 people onboard.

However, pilot Manish Shakya had miraculously survived the fatal crash. On the same day, the incumbent government had formed an investigation committee led by former Director General Ratish Chandra Lal Suman to probe the crash.

